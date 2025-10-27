Stock market today: Sensex jumps 600 points, Nifty 50 near 26,000; can key indices climb to new peak?

Stock market today: The S&P BSE Sensex jumped over 600 points to surpass the 84,700 mark, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained more than 150 points to move past 25,950.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published27 Oct 2025, 11:04 AM IST
Video thumbnail
Indian stock market: Nifty 50 nears 26,000. Can it hit a fresh high anytime soon?

Stock market today: Indian stock markets moved higher on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty rebounding after Friday’s break in their six-day winning run. Softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted hopes of two more rate cuts in 2025.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped over 600 points to surpass the 84,700 mark, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained more than 150 points to move past 25,950.

U.S. consumer inflation cooled in September, strengthening expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce rate cuts at its policy meetings in October and December. Lower U.S. interest rates generally enhance the attractiveness of emerging markets like India for foreign investors.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea share price gains ahead of AGR case hearing in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, senior officials from the U.S. and China have agreed on a preliminary framework for a trade deal, which Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to review later this week, according to U.S. sources.

On Friday, both indices ended on a flat note gaining 85 points after a strong upward move earlier in the week.

“The Nifty index ended the week on a flat note, gaining 85 points after a strong upward move. On the weekly timeframe, the index corrected nearly 311 points from its high, making it a volatile session and suggesting a phase of consolidation after recent sharp gains. Nifty witnessed temporary profit booking, slipping below the 25,800 mark and eventually closing at 25,795.15, indicating a pause in momentum as traders booked profits at higher levels,” said Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst at Choice Broking.

Key technical levels to watch out in near-term

Nifty 50

Matalia believes that a decisive break down below 25,670 could accelerate weakness towards 25,500, and further down to 25,400.

“Conversely, on the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 25,950, followed by 26,000 and 26,100. A sustained move above these levels would confirm the continuation of the bullish trend, while failure to cross them may keep the short-term trend range-bound,” Matalia said.

Support: 25500 - 25300

Resistance: 25800-26000

Bias: Sideways to Bullish

Matalia further suggested investors to adopt ‘buy on dips’ strategy, however, to remain cautious. “Given the current market structure, adopting a “buy-on-dips” approach remains favorable. However, traders are advised to stay cautious and maintain strict stop-loss levels to manage risk effectively in this volatile trading environment,” he added.

Also Read | Bharat Rasayan shares crashes 6% after board declares stock split, bonus shares

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty ended the week on a flat note, closing at 57,699, after hitting a new lifetime high amid a highly volatile trading week.

The index displayed notable strength by surpassing its previous peak of 57,628, but subsequently witnessed a correction of nearly 870 points from the week’s high, indicating profit-taking at higher levels. The slip below the 58,000 mark suggests temporary consolidation or mild profit booking after a strong upward move.

“A decisive close above 58,000 would reaffirm bullish momentum and open the door for further gains, whereas failure to sustain above this level could invite short-term weakness. Traders are advised to remain constructive yet disciplined, closely monitoring 57,400 on the downside and 58,000 on the upside for cues on the next directional move,” Matalia added.

Support: 57400-56900

Resistance: 58000-58700

Bias- Sideways to bullish

Matalia recommended investors to remain constructive yet disciplined. “A decisive close above 58,000 would reaffirm bullish momentum and open the door for further gains, whereas failure to sustain above this level could invite short-term weakness. Traders are advised to remain constructive yet disciplined, closely monitoring 57,400 on the downside and 58,000 on the upside for cues on the next directional move,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Indian Stock MarketStock Market TodayNifty 50Sensex
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Sensex jumps 600 points, Nifty 50 near 26,000; can key indices climb to new peak?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.