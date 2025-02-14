Markets
Bullish or bearish? Mint survey gauges market mood amid volatility
Mayur Bhalerao , Abhinaba Saha 5 min read 14 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Foreign investor sell-offs, slowing earnings, and global uncertainty have clouded India’s market outlook. While some experts see a rebound by FY26, others warn of stretched valuations and near-term pressure. Mint’s latest survey captures the sentiment shift.
Indian stocks have taken a sharp fall, tumbling 12% since their September peak. The culprits: foreign investor sell-offs, rising US bond yields, a stronger dollar, and a weakening rupee. Three straight quarters of tepid corporate earnings have only deepened investor jitters.
