Indian stock market: Nifty tests 25,100. Can it rally to 25,500 this week amid US Fed rate meet?

Stock market today: India’s benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened the week on a muted note Monday, tracking the cautious mood in Asian markets as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision, where a continuation of the easing cycle is widely expected. Optimism over potential progress in India’s trade talks with Washington also influenced sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex inched up 46.95 points, or 0.06%, to close at 81,857.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 added 20.75 points, or 0.08%, to settle at 25,093.25. Earlier in the session, at 9:38 AM, the Sensex was down 60 points, or 0.07%, at 81,843, while the Nifty 50 slipped 27 points to 25,086.80.

“The market began the session on a cautious note, with Nifty opening flat and witnessing mild profit-taking in early trade. For now, the index is navigating within a range, and its near-term trajectory will hinge on key technical levels. A decisive move above 25,100 could open the doors for a test of the 25,150–25,200 resistance zone, which may encourage fresh buying interest. On the flip side, any slip below 24,950 would likely invite a deeper correction, prompting investors to turn more defensive in the near term,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Key technical levels to watch out - Nifty According to Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Broking, the index has shown resilience by holding firmly above the 25,100 mark, closing at 25,114.

" Nifty continues to trade above its key moving averages—the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs—underscoring the broader bullish undertone. As long as the index sustains above these moving averages, market sentiment is likely to remain constructive. On the upside, immediate resistance levels are placed at 25,160, followed by 25,250 and 25,500. On the downside, support is seen at 25,000 and then at 24,900, with a deeper breakdown below 24,750 likely to trigger further downside pressure.

Given the current structure, a “buy on dips” strategy remains favorable, though traders are advised to follow a disciplined approach with strict stop-loss measures, especially in light of the prevailing volatility," said Shinde.

Support Levels:- 25000-24900

Resistance Levels :- 25160-25500

Overall Bias :- Sideways To Bullish

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty ended the week on a positive note, closing at 54,809.3 after recovering nearly 730 points from the week’s low.

"If the buying momentum continues and the index decisively crosses 55,150, it could open the door for further upside towards 55,500 and 56,000 levels. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 54,400. A sustained breakdown below this level could invite fresh selling pressure, with downside targets at 54,000 and 53,636.

Given the current price structure, traders are advised to adopt a cautious yet constructive approach. Strict risk management is essential, with 55,150 on the upside and 54,400 on the downside serving as critical levels to determine the next directional move in Bank Nifty," Shinde added.

Support: 54400 -54000

Resistance: 55150 -55500

Bias- Sideways to Bullish