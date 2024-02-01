Indian stock market on Budget 2024 day: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to US Fed policy
Indian stock market: Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stocks ended lower overnight after the US Federal Reserve policy meet outcome. US Fed left its key policy rate unchanged but pushed back against expectations for a rate cut in March.
Indian stock market: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note on Thursday ahead of the announcement of Union Budget 2024 today and amid weak global market cues.
