In a best-case scenario, the ongoing chaos can bring opportunity in next month, says expert

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and volatile global cues, Indian equity markets are witnessing a sharp reality check, reshaping investor sentiment and valuation dynamics. The recent correction, particularly in mid- and small-cap stocks, reflects a broader shift in market positioning as investors reassess growth expectations in an increasingly uncertain environment. Market has not yet closely attempted to downgrade earnings forecast as it depends on the persistence of the conflict. While India which had been trading at a premium have come under deep pressure due to higher implications from West Asia conflict and FIIs sell-off strategy in India.

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Sectoral trends further underline the complexity of the current environment. During the month metals sector, has emerged as a key area of volatility. Rising energy costs, especially crude and coal, are exerting pressure on margins, while disruptions in critical trade routes have created logistical challenges for raw material supply. At the same time, the US tariff on metals has brought concerns of dumping in India from other Asian countries. These factors have led to sharp fluctuations in metal stocks, even as long-term domestic demand fundamentals remain intact. Interestingly, the recent correction has triggered selective value buying, this week, in fundamentally strong companies and sectors as IT, Healthcare, FMCG and Metals, suggesting that investors are beginning to differentiate between short-term disruptions and long-term growth potential.

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From a macroeconomic standpoint, India continues to exhibit relative resilience, supported by a stable external debt position and strong underlying economic fundamentals. Nevertheless, recent developments such as currency depreciation due to FIIs selling, rising crude oil prices, and increased volatility in safe-haven assets like gold and silver have introduced short-term pressures to trade balance. The outlook for the economy will largely depend on the trajectory of the ongoing geopolitical conflict where expectations continue that this war effects will be short-lived. Marginal downgrades have started but most of the economists still maintain its growth forecast for FY27 with a wait and watch approach. Risk persists that a prolonged escalation would completely change the forecast.

Despite this near-term weakness, the evolving market landscape is beginning to reveal selective long-term opportunities. Valuations have moderated, in some cases meaningfully, narrowing the premium gap that previously existed across several sectors. This has led to intermittent bouts of value buying and short covering, offering temporary support to the market. However, the overall near-term outlook remains mixed, as optimism from attractive valuations is counterbalanced by increased disruption exchanges in the Middle East and lack of appetite to hold short-term positions.

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Market trading strategy In this context, historical evidence offers an important perspective. Periods marked by geopolitical uncertainty and market corrections have often been followed by strong long-term equity returns, as such disruptions tend to be temporary in nature. This suggests that the current phase, while challenging, could eventually create a favourable entry point for disciplined investors. Over the next six to twelve months, a balanced and strategic approach to portfolio allocation becomes essential. Maintaining a core allocation to large-cap stocks can provide stability and downside protection, while selective exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks can help capture potential upside as valuations reset. A modest allocation to bullion can also act as a hedge in the short-term, whose risks on price performance in the medium term is high.

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Recent market movements highlight the fragile balance between risk and opportunity. During the recent sell-off, India corrected by 13% from its 52-week high. However, this has not resulted in a broad deep discount in valuation, as the market trades at around 5% below the 10-year average—reflecting moderate correction. While the broader market remains elevated and faces the risk of short-term underperformance due to potential earnings downgrades in March and June quarters, selective deep-value opportunities are emerging on stock and sector specific basis. Within the Nifty 500 index, approximately 120 stocks are trading below their 52-week lows, and about one-fifth of the constituents are trading below 25% from their 52-week highs. In a best-case scenario basis, of a recovery in crude prices next month, supported by the view that neither the US nor Israel is inclined toward a prolonged ground military engagement, and that there is an understanding to avoid further escalation in crude by not targeting oil infrastructure, can end the war as accomplished, bringing huge momentum to market.

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The author Vinod Nair is the Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.