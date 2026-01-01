Indian equities are entering a far more selective phase in 2026, leaving behind the pandemic-era rally that lifted stocks almost indiscriminately. A liquidity- and retail-fuelled boom has given way to a market where returns hinge squarely on earnings durability rather than momentum. Investors should expect fewer easy winners, wider return dispersion, and stock selection to matter far more than market direction, according to experts.
As stock-market fireflies fade, fundamentals take centre stage in 2026
SummaryMany post-Covid high-flying stocks—fireflies lifted by liquidity and retail enthusiasm—are now burning out, signalling a shift to earnings-led, selective investing in 2026.
