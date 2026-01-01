As stock-market fireflies fade, fundamentals take centre stage in 2026

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical pieces on the stock market. With a masters degree in finance from King's College, London, he recently came into journalism in an effort to simplify finance for all. He specialises in writing across sectors, and plans to be Mint's jack of all trades. From tracking macroeconomic developments and dissecting company fundamentals to gauging market sentiment, he connects it all in his stories. He collaborates across beats, writes Mint Primers and longform stories, and delves into data journalism to churn out gripping stories for his readers.

