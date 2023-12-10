'Indian stock market outperforms the global market, makes for attractive investment'
MSCI 1-month’s return is 8.0% compared to MSCI World’s 5.2%, 1Yr is 12% vs 13.8%, respectively.
A clear mandate favouring the BJP in the Hindi region has ignited an alluring gap-up rally, yielding a notable 3.5% WoW return in the broader market. After a period of underperformance in the past 1-2 months, India has now positioned itself as an attractive investment by outperforming the global market. MSCI 1-month’s return is 8.0% compared to MSCI World’s 5.2%, 1Yr is 12% vs 13.8%, respectively. This favourable outcome positions India attractively, fostering expectations of an enticing domestic pre-national election rally in anticipation of sustained reforms and policies. Such a scenario serves as a key attraction for foreign funds, encouraging them to maintain a positive outlook on the country.
