Indian stock market overtakes France; becomes sixth biggest

Both Sensex and Nifty advanced 23% and 25%, respectively, year-to-date, while foreign and domestic investors bought stocks worth $8 billion and ₹23,532 crore. Continued foreign investor flow with a sharp improvement in key economic indicators such as the index of industrial production for July, which was 11.5% (higher than consensus estimate), almost reaching to pre-pandemic level also offers comfort, analysts said. Further, the easing of retail inflation to 5.3% for August bodes well. This should help the Reserve Bank of India maintain its soft monetary policy stance to support the ongoing recovery in economic momentum.