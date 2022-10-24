Indian stock market performance this year compared to Rahul Dravid's batting2 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 03:48 PM IST
- On a year-to-date basis, India's stock market benchmark Nifty has remained flat but has outperformed global equities
With a Test match average of over 50-plus and one-day average of close to 40, Rahul Dravid is considered one of the greatest batters. During his playing days, the Team India coach was also especially adored holding up one end against high-quality bowling attacks on difficult pitches. Indian stock market's performance this year has been similarly compared to Rahul Dravid's batting on a green top against world class swing bowling.