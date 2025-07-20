Q1 moves: Retails investors bet big on property, cement and auto parts as 'smart money' retreats
While FPIs and mutual funds trimmed their exposure, retail investors snapped up beaten-down stocks in a turbulent first quarter of FY26.
The first quarter of FY26 kicked off with a bang as global tariff threats and geopolitical jitters sent shivers through the markets. While big institutional players turned defensive, some individual investors were busy making audacious moves, picking up stakes in select small cap and mid cap counters.