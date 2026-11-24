Indian equities staged a sharp rebound in November, with the Sensex surging nearly 12% month-to-date and the broader BSE 500 gaining almost 9%. That builds on a modest recovery in October, when the blue-chip index rose nearly 3% after ending in the red for two straight months.
Mid- and small-cap stocks have also posted strong returns in the month so far, buoyed by improving sentiment towards domestic risk assets, sustained foreign institutional inflows, softer crude oil prices, and resilient corporate earnings.