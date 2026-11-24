MUMBAI : Indian equities staged a sharp rebound in November, with the Sensex surging nearly 12% month-to-date and the broader BSE 500 gaining almost 9%. That builds on a modest recovery in October, when the blue-chip index rose nearly 3% after ending in the red for two straight months.
MUMBAI : Indian equities staged a sharp rebound in November, with the Sensex surging nearly 12% month-to-date and the broader BSE 500 gaining almost 9%. That builds on a modest recovery in October, when the blue-chip index rose nearly 3% after ending in the red for two straight months.
Mid- and small-cap stocks have also posted strong returns in the month so far, buoyed by improving sentiment towards domestic risk assets, sustained foreign institutional inflows, softer crude oil prices, and resilient corporate earnings.
Mid- and small-cap stocks have also posted strong returns in the month so far, buoyed by improving sentiment towards domestic risk assets, sustained foreign institutional inflows, softer crude oil prices, and resilient corporate earnings.
Yet, headline index gains mask a far more uneven recovery. Roughly three in four BSE 500 constituents still trade more than 10% below their 52-week highs, highlighting the narrow breadth of the bounce. Around a quarter remain down more than 30% from their one-year peak, while nearly half are stuck between 10% and 30% below their recent highs. Only 31 stocks, or barely 6%, are trading within striking distance of their 52-week peaks, suggesting that the rally has been driven by select heavyweight winners rather than a broad-based market upswing.
“The recent rally has been predominantly driven by large-cap stocks, particularly across banking and financial services, energy, metals and automobiles, supported by improving corporate earnings and relatively attractive valuations,” noted Anil Rego, founder and chief executive, Right Horizons.
According to him, Q2FY27 earnings have reinforced this momentum, with Nifty 50 companies reporting 27% year-on-year net profit growth, the highest in 17 quarters. “Within the broader corporate universe, large-cap earnings grew 31% on-year, compared with 22% for mid-caps and 32% for small-caps, excluding oil marketing companies,” he added.
Widening breadth
Meanwhile, foreign investors have returned strongly in November, with net buying of a record ₹1.3 trillion so far this month after a two-month selling spree.
“Most of it has gone into financials, telecom, autos and consumer services, where liquidity is the deepest," said Akshat Garg, head of research and product at Choice Wealth.
Besides, Rajesh Singla, CEO and fund manager, Alpha AMC pointed out that they have gone for liquid names where they can put size to work and exit without friction. “Domestic institutions have been sellers over the same stretch, which tells you the buying is coming from a narrow source,” he added.
For breadth to broaden, Vedant Gupte, co-founder and CEO of Investment platform Trackk, pointed out three things: Earnings upgrades beyond the top tier, foreign flows that stay and reasonable valuations in smaller companies. “The real opportunity is in companies whose earnings outlook is intact but whose prices haven't caught up. This is a stock-picker's market, not an index trade,” he added.
Garg noted that for breadth to improve, we need crude to stay soft, inflation to ease enough for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hold off on further hikes, and earnings upgrades to reach mid- and small-caps.
The next leg of the rally will be decided by earnings, not just flows, experts believed. “We believe the recent correction has improved the risk-reward proposition in select mid- and small-cap companies, particularly those demonstrating consistent earnings growth, healthy balance sheets and strong return ratios,” noted Rego.