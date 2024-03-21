Indian stock market: Rama Steel shares jump 10% after issuance of 2:1 bonus shares
Rama Steel shares traded ex-bonus on Tuesday this week to find eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio
Stock market today: Shares of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd have been in an uptrend since early morning deals on Thursday. The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹2,088 crore today opened upside at ₹13.95 apiece and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹14.65 apiece, logging a nearly 10 percent rise during the intraday session. The small-cap stock witnessed a spurt in volume as well. As per the information available on the BSE website, Rama Steel shares traded ex-bonus on Tuesday and bonus shares were issued in a 2:1 ratio on Wednesday. This means, two bonus shares were issued on Wednesday from the share allotment committee of the company to all those Rama Steel shareholders, who owned company shares after the end of Tuesday session this week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started