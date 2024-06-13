Indian stock market ready for a dream run, target Nifty 50 at 25,816, says PL; bullish on Auto, Banks, Defence, FMCG
In its Model Portfolio, Prabhudas Lilladher cuts weights on Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance, while it increases weights behind HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, InterGlobe Aviation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, LTI Mindtree, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel.
Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are trading around record high levels after witnessing heightened volatility amid the Lok Sabha election results 2024 and strong selloff by overseas investors. However, the heavy foreign institutional investors (FII) outflow was countered by SIP-led domestic buying, which negated the impact.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started