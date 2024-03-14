Indian stock market remains attractive, say experts, suggest stocks to buy for long term
Experts observe the outlook for the Indian stock market is attractive in the medium to long term due to its healthy economic outlook.
Contrary to the predictions of numerous market analysts anticipating a continued correction, the domestic market showcased remarkable resilience on Thursday, March 14. Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex surged by nearly 1 per cent each, while the mid and small-cap segments saw an impressive intraday spike of up to 3 per cent.
