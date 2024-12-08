Indian stock markets review 2024: A tale of two halves
SummaryFor Indian equities, 2024 has been a rollercoaster year. As foreign investors searched for opportunities elsewhere, especially in China, domestic investors stepped up. But the future looks uncertain
It has been a tumultuous year for India's stock markets. After touching peaks, the markets experienced a significant correction in 2024. While recent declines have tempered early optimism, overvaluation concerns persist, particularly in certain sectors. The shift in global sentiment, with foreign investors turning to China, has added to the woes.