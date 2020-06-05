MUMBAI: Indian equities are expected to trade in a narrow margin on Friday, with SGX Nifty trends indicating a flat opening of domestic benchmark indices.

Asian stocks were flat on Friday after a mixed Wall Street session and as investors await key US jobs data while sustained hopes about a global economic recovery kept pressure on the safe-haven dollar.

This week's rally in global equities lost some steam on Thursday as traders locked in profits following seven days of gains, pulling back ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls data, which is expected to show sustained deterioration in the US jobs market.

A Reuters survey of economists expects US non-farm payrolls to have declined by 8 million in May after a record 20.54 million slump in April, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

The US unemployment rate is forecast to zoom to 19.8%, a post-World War Two record, from 14.7% in April.

Back home, Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company will buy 1.85% stake in Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms for ₹9,093.60 crore, the Reliance Industries Ltd subsidiary said in a release on Friday. The latest transaction gives Jio Platforms an equity valuation of ₹4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 trillion.

Banks in India are against a waiver on interest payments on loans as such a move will create an imbalance between borrowers and depositors, Uday Kotak, managing director and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, the country’s fourth largest private lender, said on Thursday.

India’s public sector banks will require ₹45,000-82,500 crore of capital in FY21 as the covid-19 pandemic is expected to increase asset quality pressures, said rating agency Icra. According to the rating agency, with earlier expectations of improved asset quality and profitability, the capital requirements for public sector banks (PSBs) was estimated at ₹10,000-20,000 crore for FY21.

State Bank of India will announce its March quarter results today.

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) has decided to slash capital expenditure for 2021-22 by 36%, or ₹4,500 crore. “We have categorized our projects into minor and major projects. Any project having an investment of less than ₹150 crore, is a minor project, and has been put on hold," said Vijayagopal N, director, finance, BPCL.

Meanwhile, currency markets showed continued confidence in the revival of the global economy, particularly after the European Central Bank pledged more support.

The euro jumped to a 12-week high against the dollar on Thursday after the ECB increased the size of emergency bond purchases by 600 billion euros ($674 billion) to 1.35 trillion euros, more than the 500 billion-euro increase analysts had expected.

The ECB also extended the programme until at least June 2021 and pledged to reinvest returns in a reminder of how far some governments will go to support the economy.

Next week, the US Federal Reserve will hold its regular two-day policy meeting.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, has declined for the past two weeks through Thursday as risk sentiment improved on optimism that the worst of the economic downturn from the coronavirus has passed.

The Australian dollar rose 0.07% versus the greenback to $0.695. The Aussie, one of the best recent performers due to the increase in risk appetite, on Thursday touched a high $0.6987, its highest since 3 January.

Traders raising cash for riskier investments sold 10-year U.S. Treasury notes for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, lifting the yield to 0.8251% from 0.761% the day before.

Oil prices were little changed in choppy trade as investors awaited a decision from top crude producers on whether to extend record output cuts. US crude CLc1 recently fell 0.16% to $37.35 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was flat on the day.

Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,713.09 an ounce. Gold was up more than 1% for the day on Thursday as weakened equity markets lent some support to demand for the metal.

