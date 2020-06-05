Indian stock market seen rangebound Friday; RIL, SBI shares to be in focus

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) has decided to slash capital expenditure for 2021-22 by 36%, or ₹4,500 crore. “We have categorized our projects into minor and major projects. Any project having an investment of less than ₹150 crore, is a minor project, and has been put on hold," said Vijayagopal N, director, finance, BPCL.