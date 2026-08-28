Pulse of the Street: Foreign buying fails to break August stalemate in Indian equities

Abhinaba Saha
2 min read28 Aug 2026, 07:14 PM IST
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Strong gains in technology stocks helped the indices snap a two-session losing streak on Friday.
Summary
Indian equities are likely to end August in a narrow range despite more than 30,000 crore of foreign inflows, as domestic profit booking and heavy primary-market supply absorbed liquidity. Investors now await GDP data for clues on the market's next move.

Domestic equities ended the week marginally lower, extending their range-bound movement through August despite foreign investors buying more than 30,000 crore of equities during the month. The Sensex fell 0.36% during the week to close at 77,264.51, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.31% to settle at 24,175.65.

On Friday, however, strong gains in technology stocks helped the indices snap a two-session losing streak, even as heavy domestic profit booking and a large pipeline of primary issuances stalled the secondary market’s momentum throughout the week, experts said.

Also Read | Retail investors return to stocks as IPO appetite cools in FY27

Metal strength

The cautious movement of the headline indices, however, masked pockets of strong sectoral buying. Metal stocks continued to outperform on expectations of a stronger global commodity demand cycle, rising nearly 3% and emerging as the top gainer of the week.

Mayank Jain, market analyst at Share.Market by PhonePe said the rally was increasingly being driven by structural demand from green energy, electric vehicles, power-grid upgrades and AI data centres, all of which require large quantities of metals such as copper and aluminium.

IT stocks emerged as the week’s second-best performers, boosted by Friday’s global tech rally after Nvidia’s strong earnings and guidance, alongside upbeat commentary from US software companies such as Salesforce and CrowdStrike.

Fast-moving consumer goods and automobiles were amongst the top losers as rising input costs raised concerns of margin pressure in those sectors.

Also Read | Hindustan Copper: Strong metal cycle boosts earnings, but valuation looks stiff

Global divergence

Globally, India’s position remained lacklustre as investors poured into Brazil, Taiwan and Vietnam, while South Korea witnessed aggressive selling.

Vietnam benefited from its FTSE Russell emerging-market upgrade and Taiwan attracted defensive flows into its AI hardware supply chain, while Brazil drew capital on the back of its high interest rates, said Mehta of Caprize Investment. In contrast, funds reduced exposure to South Korea amid concerns over stretched technology valuations and concentrated leveraged positions in memory-chip stocks.

“The flows between Taiwan and Korea show that investors still want AI-infrastructure exposure but are becoming increasingly selective within the semiconductor complex,” Mehta said. “They are rotating towards markets where valuations and dollar dynamics offer a better entry point.”

GDP watch

Analysts expect Indian equities to trade in a broad range amid lacklustre sentiment, mixed global cues and persistent geopolitical tensions, with macro data and geopolitical developments likely to guide market direction next week.

Investors will now turn their attention to India's June-quarter GDP data, due on 31 August. Brent crude has also cooled to around $88 per barrel, falling about 8% over the past nine days, which could provide some relief to domestic macro conditions, experts noted.

A Mint poll of 21 economists pegged India’s GDP growth at 7.4% for Q1, a four-quarter low, as the West Asia war disrupted economic activity and a higher deflator weighed on real growth. Share.Market’s Jain said markets will watch private consumption and investment trends, with growth above 7.5% potentially triggering an upward breakout. A sharp miss, however, could raise concerns over domestic demand and keep markets consolidated.

Also Read | India’s GDP growth likely slowed to 7.4% in Q1: Mint poll

About the Author

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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