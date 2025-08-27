Buzzing markets, costly stocks: Why Indian equities still aren’t a bargain

“The domestic economy is growing at 6–7%, with expectations of double-digit corporate earnings in coming years. A young population, rising middle class, stronger bank balance sheets, and reforms like GST, IBC and PLI are expanding the formal economy in ways few peers can match. So while valuations look stretched on paper, the undervaluation narrative comes from the belief that India’s growth premium is still underappreciated. If earnings deliver, today’s multiples may not be expensive—they may simply be the ticket to the next decade of India’s growth story," Garg added.