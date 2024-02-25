Indian stock market sentiment upbeat but investors need to be cautious, says Divam Sharma of Green Portfolio, PMS
Divam Sharma of Green Portfolio, PMS, suggests caution due to expensive markets and high volatility. Talks about a tug-of-war between FIIs and DIIs and Fed rate cut expectations.
Divam Sharma, Founder and Fund Manager at Green Portfolio, PMS, underscores that the market sentiment is upbeat but a lot of things are currently quite expensive so investors should be cautious while investing since markets are very volatile right now. In an interview with Mint, Sharma shared his views on a tug-of-war between FIIs and DIIs and Fed rate cut expectations also. Edited excerpts:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started