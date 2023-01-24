Indian stock market set to shift to world’s fastest settlement cycle

Indian stock market set to shift to world’s fastest settlement cycle1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Shares of about 200 of India’s biggest listed companies are set to move to a faster settlement cycle, making the South Asian nation the second market after China to switch to the so-called T+1 system
Shares of about 200 of India’s biggest listed companies are set to move to a faster settlement cycle, making the South Asian nation the second market after China to switch to the so-called T+1 system.
