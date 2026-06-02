Indian stock market slips to 7th spot in global market-cap rankings as South Korea overtakes on AI-led rally

The Indian stock market has now slipped to the seventh slot in the global market cap rankings, losing its spot to South Korea, as its underperformance continues with no immediate signs of reversal. Last week, Taiwan had overtaken India as the fifth most valuable global market.

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According to Bloomberg data, the total market cap of Korea-listed companies has jumped to $5 trillion, while India’s has declined to $4.8 trillion. The sustained AI trade has powered the Korean stock market's 85% valuation surge this year.

Semiconductor giants Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc, among the newly minted members of the $1 trillion valuation club, together account for a significant share of the Kospi index, signaling high level of market capitalisation. A similar trend was seen in the case of Taiwan, as TSMC accounts for 40-50% of Taiwan's market cap.

According to market participants, such extreme concentration means that index performance is increasingly tied to the fortunes of a single company, amplifying both upside momentum and downside vulnerability.

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India on backfoot India, on the other hand, has emerged as an anti-AI trade. It has cost its stock market heavily. A quick look at this year's global market winners shows that a large chunk of the gains have come from tech-heavy names. South Korea's KOSPI index has zoomed 99% in 2026 so far, while Taiwan's mainboard index is up 55% and the tech-heavy US benchmark Nasdaq has jumped 21% in the same period.

In contrast, the Indian stock market has lost 11% and remains on track to record its first annual fall after a decade of positive returns. To add to India’s problems, the energy shock has led to downward revision of India’s GDP growth and upward revision of inflation this financial year.

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High oil prices are negative for India’s CAD/BoP, fiscal deficit, growth and inflation, and the impact of crude oil prices is non-linear, said Kotak Institutional Equities. In its base-case scenario, it assumes an end to the West Asia war over the next few days or weeks with a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) after that.

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Adding to it, India now faces the additional threat of the IMD’s latest projection of monsoon rains at 90% of long-term average, which will have negative implications for growth and inflation and India Inc's earnings. The Q4FY26 results were decent, but Q1FY27 could be bumpy.

"A resolution of the West Asia conflict and the consequent dip in crude price will be a big positive; but expectations on that front have been belied, and the issue continues to hang fire," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.