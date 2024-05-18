Indian stock market special live trading session today: Check out timings, purpose, other key details
Indian stock market open on 18th May 2024: Special live trading session on BSE and NSE to test preparedness for disasters. Primary site to switch to Disaster Recovery site. Two trading phases from 9:15 IST to 10:00 IST and 11:30 IST to 12:30 IST.
Special trading session today: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold a special live trading session today, Saturday, May 18, featuring an intraday transition from the Primary Site (PR) to the Disaster Recovery Site (DR) in both the Equity and Equity Derivatives Segments. As a result, the Indian stock markets will remain open. This is an aspect of BSE and NSE's adherence to the framework for a Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) and Business Continuity Plan (BCP) for stock exchanges set up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
