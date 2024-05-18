Special trading session today: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold a special live trading session today, Saturday, May 18, featuring an intraday transition from the Primary Site (PR) to the Disaster Recovery Site (DR) in both the Equity and Equity Derivatives Segments. As a result, the Indian stock markets will remain open. This is an aspect of BSE and NSE's adherence to the framework for a Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) and Business Continuity Plan (BCP) for stock exchanges set up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There will be two phases to this special live trading session, which is a demonstration of their comprehensive preparedness. The first session is scheduled to run from 9:15 IST to 10:00 IST, and the second one from 11:30 IST to 12:30 IST.

The BSE made the announcement of the special live trading session, saying that on Saturday, May 18, 2024, the equity and equity derivatives segments of the exchange will undergo an intraday switchover from the Primary Site (PR) to the Disaster Recovery Site (DR). Trading members are requested to take note of this. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Purpose of Disaster Recovery session The purpose of this special live trading session on the BSE and NSE is to evaluate participants' preparedness to handle major failures or interruptions at the main site and make sure that strong backup plans are in place.

The Primary Site (PR) will switch over to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site during the special live trading session. This move is an essential safety net for all important institutions, including exchanges, and is evidence of our strong backup plans. In the event of unanticipated events affecting Mumbai's primary trade centre, it guarantees operational continuity, enabling smooth and continuous operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian stock market today timings An BSE circular said that the special trading session will be split into two parts. During the first phase, a 45-minute session will run from 9.15 IST to 10:00 IST. Another live trading session is scheduled to take place between 11.30 and 12.30 IST.

Price bands for special trading session today The BSE circular states that a maximum price band of 5% will apply to all securities, including those on which derivative products are offered. Securities that are currently priced in the 2% or lower pricing ranges will remain accessible in those bands. There will be 5% price bands for all closed-end mutual funds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"All futures contracts shall have daily operating range of 5%. No flexing of securities or futures contracts shall be applicable on that day. The price band for equity segment and futures contracts which will be applicable at the start of the day at PR site, shall be applicable at DR site too. Accordingly, the same shall be the reference price range for pre-open session in equity segment at DR site. Any changes in price bands of options contracts due to market factors upto the close time at PR site would be carried forward to DR site," said BSE in a circular.

