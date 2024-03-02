Indian stock market special live trading session today: Check out timing, purpose, other important details
Indian stock market special live trading session will be conducted today by NSE to test disaster recovery systems. Prashanth Tapse from Mehta Equities highlights the importance of disaster recovery sessions for testing infrastructure readiness.
Special Trading Session: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold a special live trading session today (Saturday, March 2) to assess the resilience of their disaster recovery systems. Special trading session is part of the framework for the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) management system.
