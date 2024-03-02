Special Trading Session: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold a special live trading session today (Saturday, March 2) to assess the resilience of their disaster recovery systems. Special trading session is part of the framework for the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) management system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Primary Site (PR) will be switched over to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site during the special live trading session today.

"Members are requested to note that exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with an intra-day switch over from the primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, March 02, 2024, in the equity and equity derivatives segments," said the NSE circular.

Purpose of Disaster Recovery session Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, explained that such sessions are conducted to test the preparedness of our infrastructure to handle any unforeseen event impacting operations and restore operations from the DR site within no time, which is the main objective in such an event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India being the fastest growing economy in the world, we should also make sure our infrastructure remains strong enough to support any kind of situation. Such sessions will help the exchange be ready to drive business with zero downtime, said Tapse.

Special Trading Session timing The special trading session would be divided into two sections, as per an NSE circular. A 45-minute session during the first phase will take place from 9.15 IST to 10:00 IST. There will be another live trading session from 11.30 IST to 12.30 IST.

Price bands for special trading session today The maximum price band for all securities, including those on which derivative products are offered, shall be 5%. According to NSE, securities that are currently in the 2% or lower price band will remain accessible in those bands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This being special testing trading platform there would be few rules applied like Securities in the future and options (F&O) segment will have a price band of five per cent, for both upper and lower limits, during the special live trading session, according to NSE," added Tapse.

