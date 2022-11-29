Indian stock market showing signs of fatigue though structure still bullish2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 05:10 PM IST
- Some fatigue is visible as Indian stock market is not getting support from global markets
Indian equity markets are continuing their northward journey, snubbing the weakness in global markets. Nifty has also completed its unfinished business of hitting an all-time high. However, the broader market is still lagging behind the momentum. The overall structure is still bullish, but some fatigue is visible as the market is not getting support from global markets.