Indian stock market: These 5 penny stocks gave up to 44% returns this week. Do you own any?

Indian stock market: The Indian stock market broke its four-day losing streak after the benchmark indices rallied on Friday, 19 December 2025, as investors showed strong buying interest amid value buying, FII inflows, and recovery in the Indian rupee. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.58% higher at 25,966.40 points after Friday's market session, compared to 25,815.55 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.53% higher at 84,929.36 points, compared to 84,481.81 points at the previous market close, according to exchange data.

From TV Vision to Millennium Online — Here are the top five penny stocks that have given investors up to 44% returns in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Nifty Outlook Analysts at Bajaj Broking said that the Nifty 50 index formed a bullish candle with a higher high and higher low, signalling positive movement through to the previous session pullback.

“In the coming truncated week index to extend the last three weeks consolidation in the broad range of 25,700-26,200. A clear breakout or breakdown will determine the next directional move,” said the analysts.

Nifty 50's consolidation range, the last week's high level of 26,050 points will act as an immediate hurdle, but the key support level is at the 25,700–25,800 level for next week.

“Index within the consolidation range the last week high of 26,050 will act as immediate hurdle, a move above the same will open upside towards the upper band of the recent consolidation placed around 26,200-26,300 levels. Key support is placed around 25,700–25,800 levels being the confluence of the last two weeks lows, 50-day EMA and key retracement of the previous up move. Sustaining above this support area will keep the short-term bias positive,” said the analysts.

Also Read | Infosys ADR stock jumps over 56% on strong volumes

Top 5 penny stock gainers this week 1. TV Vision Ltd (TVVISION): TV Vision shares closed 4.96% higher at ₹11.50 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹12.10 at the previous market session, BSE data shows.

TV Vision shares have given stock market investors 44% returns on their investment in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market, and 94.46% returns over the last one-month period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has risen 44.66% in 2025, but has lost 57.18% in the last one year period. TV Vision shares have gained 435% in the last five-year period.

2. PMC Fincorp Ltd (PMCFIN): PMC Fincorp shares closed 2.93% higher at ₹2.11 after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹2.05 at the previous market close, according to the BSE data.

Shares of PMC Fincorp have given stock market investors 40% returns in the last one-week period, and 16.02% gains in the last one-month period. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have lost 40% in 2025.

PMC Fincorp stock has risen 296% in the last five years, but is trading 42% lower in the last one-month period.

Also Read | MCX gold drops nearly ₹1,000 per 10g as US dollar strengthens

3. Millennium Online Solutions (India) Ltd (MILLENNIUM): Millennium shares closed 8.40% lower at ₹2.40 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹2.62 at the previous market close, BSE data shows.

Millennium Online shares have given market investors 33% returns on their investment in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market. The company's shares have gained 27% in the last one-month period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Millennium Online Solutions' stock has lost 4% in 2025, but the company's shares have gained 263% in the last five-year period.

4. OK Play India Ltd (OKPLA): OK Play India shares closed 1.09% lower at ₹8.13 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹8.22 at the previous market close, according to BSE data.

The company's shares have given market investors around 28% returns in the last five years, and 16.02% returns in the last one-month period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the OK Play India shares have dropped 51% in 2025.

Shares of the company have gained 323% in the last five years and are down 50.95% in the last one-year period.

5. Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd (ASHAI): Ashiana Agro shares closed 4.92% higher at ₹10.24 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹9.76 at the previous trading session, according to BSE data.

Ashiana Agro shares have gained 27% in the last five market sessions, and are trading 39% higher in the last one-month period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have lost 22% in 2025.

Shares of Ashiana Agro have risen 414% in the last five years, but are trading 22.78% lower in the last one-year period on the Indian stock market.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee