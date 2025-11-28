Indian stock market: These 5 penny stocks gave up to 84% returns in a week. Do you own any?

Penny stocks: Indian stock markets ended the week on a positive note, gaining nearly half a percent, with the Sensex advancing 475 points and the Nifty adding 135 points. Both indices hit fresh record highs during the week before witnessing bouts of profit booking at elevated levels.

On Friday, November 28, markets closed flat as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of Q2 GDP data. Mixed global cues also kept sentiment subdued. The Sensex slipped 14 points (0.02%) to close at 85,706.67, while the Nifty 50 ended 13 points (0.05%) lower at 26,202.95. Broader markets were slightly weak, with the BSE Midcap index down 0.04% and the BSE Smallcap index falling 0.13%.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the new highs recorded by the benchmark indices reflect a narrow rally driven primarily by select largecaps. He noted, “Despite the market at new highs, majority of retail investors, particularly the newbies who rushed into the market after the Covid crash in March 2020, are holding portfolios which show losses.”

Vijayakumar added that investors who wish to benefit from the expected 2026 rally, which he believes will be powered by stronger earnings growth, should shift their focus toward largecaps and fundamentally strong midcaps.

While largecaps have taken the lead in the current market uptrend, a handful of penny stocks under ₹10 have delivered notable gains this week—rising as much as 84%.

Let's take a look: SVP Global Textiles: The textile stock has surged 84% in the last 1 week. It has also gained 88% over the past 3 months, 93% in the last 6 months and 35% over the past 1 year.

In today’s trade, the stock hit its 10% upper circuit at ₹6.86. It now stands just 8% below its 52-week high of ₹7.46, recorded in December last year. The stock had touched its 52-week low of ₹2.48 in March this year and has delivered multibagger returns of 176% since then.

However, despite the recent rally, the stock has lost 85% over the last 5 years.

SVP Global Textiles Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of textiles goods in India. The company offers cotton combed and carded yarns.

Shyam Century Ferrous: The penny stock has jumped 24% in the last 1 week. However, it has come under sustained pressure in recent months, falling 13% in the last 1 month, 15% over the past 3 months, 31.5% in the last 6 months and 35% over the past 1 year. Over a longer horizon, the stock has added 55% in the last 5 years.

In today’s trade, the stock surged 14.3% to ₹6.08. Despite the rebound, it still remains 62% below its 52-week high of ₹15.94, touched in November last year. The stock had hit its 52-week low of ₹4.86 earlier this month.

Shyam Century Ferrous Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of ferro alloys in India, primarily offering ferro silicon products. The company is also involved in power generation activities. Incorporated in 2011, Shyam Century Ferrous Limited is headquartered in Kolkata, India.

LCC Infotech: The IT services stock has surged 23.5% in the last 1 week. It has also delivered strong short-term returns, rising 33% over the past 1 month and 30% in the last 3 months. Over the last 6 months, the stock is up 7%, though it has dropped 47% over the past 1 year. On a longer-term basis, however, the stock has delivered multibagger gains, soaring 2,132% in the last 5 years.

In today’s session, the stock was locked in its 5% upper circuit at ₹5.68. Despite the day’s gains, it remains more than 51% below its 52-week high of ₹11.68, touched in December 2024. Its 52-week low stands at ₹3.70, recorded in July 2025.

LCC Infotech Limited, through its subsidiary eLCC Info.com Limited, operates as an information technology and software training company in India. The company builds skilled human capital, enhances workforce talent, and offers vocational training and skill development solutions.

Axita Cotton: The cotton stock has surged almost 22% in the last 1 week. It has also delivered strong short-term returns, rising 16% over the past 1 month and 10.5% in the last 3 months. Over the last 6 months, the stock is up 2%, though it has dropped 22% over the past 1 year. On a longer-term basis, however, the stock has delivered multibagger gains, soaring 894% in the last 5 years.

In today’s session, the stock rose 1.35% to ₹9.74. Despite the day’s gains, it is more than 24% below its 52-week high of ₹12.89, touched in November 2024. Its 52-week low stands at ₹8, recorded earlier this month.

Axita Cotton Limited engages in manufacturing, processing, finishing, and trading of cotton bales, yarns, seeds, and agri commodities in India. The company also engages in ginning and pressing of seed cotton on job work basis. It serves traders, manufacturers, and merchant exporters. In addition, the company exports its products. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

Davangere Sugar Company: The sugar stock has surged nearly 12% in the last 1 week. It has also posted strong short-term gains, rising 7.5% over the past 1 month and 25% in the last 3 months. Over the last 6 months, the stock is up 10%, although it has declined 33% over the past 1 year.

In today’s session, the stock gained 2% to close at ₹4.08. Despite the uptick, it remains more than 35% below its 52-week high of ₹6.30, hit in January 2025. Its 52-week low stands at ₹2.72, recorded in June 2025.

Davangere Sugar Company Limited is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of sugar and molasses in India. The company operates across four segments — Sugar, Co-Generation, Aviation and Distillery. It has a co-generation capacity of 24.45 megawatt, produces ethanol products, and even manages an aviation division that operates a fleet of helicopters.