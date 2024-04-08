Indian stock market to remain closed on May 20 amid Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai
The exchange notifies Monday, May 20, 2024 as a trading holiday on account of Parliamentary Elections in Mumbai. Members are requested to take note of the same, said NSE in a circular on April 8.
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), on April 8, declared May 20 as a trading holiday in Mumbai due to the general elections voting, as per the notification released by the exchange.
