Indian stock market to see $1.70 billion inflows on FTSE rejig; HDFC Bank top beneficiary
The biggest beneficiary will be HDFC Bank stock as the inflows would be $511 million, followed by ICICI Bank with inflows worth $381 million, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Sundaram Finance with $149 million and $113 million, respectively.
The FTSE Index rejig for March comes into effect on Friday and the Indian stock market is expected to witness passive inflows worth more than $1.7 billion. The major inflows are likely to be in the BFSI stocks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Sundaram Finance, a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities said.
