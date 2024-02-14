Indian stock market to see record inflows as India-China weight gap in MSCI Index narrows to historic low
India holds approximately 17.9% representation in the MSCI Emerging Market Index. Following the February rejig, the weight will increase to over 18.2%, marking a historic high.
The Indian equity markets are poised to experience a substantial surge in foreign capital inflow, driven by the increasing appeal of the country’s robust macroeconomic indicators and impressive earnings growth, analysts said.
