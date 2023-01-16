Indian stock market to shift to a shorter trading cycle T+1 settlement on Jan 27

From September 7, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) gave stock exchanges permission to start using the T+1 settlement cycle on January 1, 2022. In a joint press statement on November 8, 2021, the MIIs discussed the plan for implementing the T+1 settlement cycle. “Accordingly, all listed stocks, across stock exchanges (BSE, NSE & MSE), were ranked in descending order based on daily market capitalization averaged for month of October 2021. Based on the ranking arrived, the bottom 100 stocks were made available for introduction of T+1 settlement, from trade date February 25, 2022. Thereafter, from March 2022 onwards, on the last Friday (trade day) of every month, the next bottom 500 stocks from the list of stocks ranked, are being made available for introduction to T+1 settlement every month till January 2023. As per the schedule, stocks on which futures and options (derivatives) are available are to be transitioned to T+1 settlement in two batches – December 2022 and January 2023," stock exchanges confirmed.