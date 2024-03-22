Indian stock market to witness volatile FPI inflow amid US Fed rate cut; earnings growth key driver, say analysts
Indian stock market garnered premium valuations and attracted foreign investments during periods of robust earnings growth, typically around 25%. However, this growth has moderated to approximately 15%, resulting in an anticipated reduction in premium valuations and subdued inflows, analysts said.
The Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net buyers in the Indian markets in March so far, after selling big in January and modest buying in February. The FPI inflows into Indian equities have been more than ₹39,000 crore this month, as per NSDL data.
