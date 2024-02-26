 Indian stock market today: Ashok Leyland, Biocon, Canara Bank among 13 stocks under F&O ban list today | Mint
Indian stock market today: Ashok Leyland, Biocon, Canara Bank among 13 stocks under F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, PVR INOX, RBL Bank, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for Feb 26

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.
Stock market today: No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Indian stock market today: A total of 13 stocks have been banned for trade on Monday, February 26, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, PVR INOX, RBL Bank, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 26.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Friday, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower in a volatile trade reversing early gains due to selling in IT and select banking shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 15.44 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 73,142.80 points with 17 of its constituents closing in the red and 13 in the green.

The broader Nifty of NSE closed lower by 4.75 points or 0.02 per cent at 22,212.70 points as gains in FMCG, pharma and financial shares were offset by losses in IT and private bank shares.

The 50-share barometer scaled a record high of 22,297.50 in intra-day tradee

Published: 26 Feb 2024, 06:23 AM IST
