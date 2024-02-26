Indian stock market today: Ashok Leyland, Biocon, Canara Bank among 13 stocks under F&O ban list today
Indian stock market: Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, PVR INOX, RBL Bank, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for Feb 26
Indian stock market today: A total of 13 stocks have been banned for trade on Monday, February 26, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
