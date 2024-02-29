Indian stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex; eight stocks to buy or sell today — Feb 29
Indian stock market today: Experts have recommended eight stocks to buy today — Rainbow, HUL, Birlasoft, ICICI Bank, Dreamfolks Services, Max Financial Services, Havells India, and KEC International
Day trading guide for Indian stock market today: On account of weak global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended lower on Wednesday as the majority of the indices witnessed sharp selling pressure. The Nifty 50 index lost 247 points and closed at 21,951 level, the BSE Sensex shed 790 points and closed at 72,304 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index corrected 624 points and ended at 45,963 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index tanked 1.94 percent while the mid-cap index crashed 1.82 percent.
