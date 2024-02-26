Indian stock market today: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex, nine stocks to buy or sell today — Feb 26
Stock market today: Experts recommend nine stocks to buy today — SONACOMS, Centum Electronics, M&M Finance, Sunteck Realty, Welspun Corp, LT, Cochin Shipyard, KFin Technologies, and Astral
Indian stock market today: After showing an excellent upside recovery from the lows on Thursday, the Indian stock market shifted into a range-bound action for the whole session on Friday and closed in the red territory. After climbing to a new all-time high of 22,297, the Nifty 50 index went off 4 points and closed at the 22,212 level, the BSE Sensex slipped 15 points and ended at the 73,142 mark while the Bank Nifty index lost 108 points and finished at 46,811 level.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started