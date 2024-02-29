GPT Healthcare share price dips after strong listing. Buy, sell or hold?
GPT Healthcare share price listed today on BSE and NSE at a premium of around 16%
GPT Healthcare share price is listed on BSE and NSE at around 16 percent premium against the issue price of ₹177 to ₹186 apiece. On BSE, GPT Healthcare share price opened at ₹216.15 per share level and went on touch an intraday high of ₹219.70 apiece. On NSE, GPT Healthcare share price was listed at ₹215 apiece and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹219.90 per share. However, the stock failed to sustain at higher levels after the profit-booking trigger. The newly listed stock soon retraced from the intraday high and touched an intraday low of around ₹200 apiece on both BSE and NSE.
