Indian stock market today: IREDA share price jumps 3% on fundraise move. Buy, sell or hold?
Stock market today: IREDA share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹
Stock market today: Shares of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Limited witnessed strong buying interest during early morning deals on Friday. IREDA share price today opened upside at ₹133.70 and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹136.40 apiece on NSE, logging an intraday rise of over 3 percent in the early morning session. According to stock market experts, IREDA share price is rising today as the PSU company has declared plans to raise ₹24,200 crore in FY2024-25 through borrowing. The company board is going to consider and approve this fundraising proposal in its upcoming meeting scheduled on 28th March 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started