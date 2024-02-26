Indian stock market today: OK Play India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. The small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹547 crore has delivered around 140 percent in the last one year, whereas in the last five years, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of over 350 percent.

However, it seems that small-cap stocks want to attract small-ticket-sized investors after ascending to such an extent in the last five years. The board of directors of the multibagger stock has declared a 1:10 stock split and the company board has also fixed 11th March 2024 as the record date for finalizing the list of eligible shareholders for the benefit of stock subdivision.

OK Play India stock split record date

In its latest stock market exchange filing, the board of directors of this small-cap multibagger stock declared the record date for stock split on Monday saying, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company has fixed Monday, 11th March 2024 as the “Record Date" for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/ split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu in all respects which was approved by the Equity Shareholders through Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on 23rd February 2024."

OK Play India share price history

As mentioned above, this small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. In this time, the multibagger stock has risen from around ₹85.50 to ₹214.80 apiece on BSE, delivering to the tune of 140 percent return to its shareholders. In the last six months, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹116 to ₹214.80 per share level, registering around 75 percent rise in this time. Likewise, in the last five years, this multibagger small-cap stock has shot up from ₹43.45 to ₹214.80 per share, logging a nearly 350 percent rise in this time.

This multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE only and its current market cap is ₹547 crore. The current trade volume of this small-cap stock on the BSE is around 59,800 and around 30 minutes of trade is still left on Monday. the 52-week high of this small-cap multibagger stock is ₹215 while its 52-week low is ₹74.10 per share.

