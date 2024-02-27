Indian stock market: Nova Agritech shares give 70% return to allottees within one month of IPO listing
Indian stock market: Nova Agritech IPO listed on BSE and NSE on 31st January 2024 at a whopping 34% premium against the upper price band of ₹41 apiece
Indian stock market today: Nova Agritech IPO listed on BSE and NSE on 31st January 2024 at a whopping premium of nearly 34 percent against Nova Agritech IPO price band of ₹39 to ₹41 per equity share. However, Nova Agritech shares didn't stop here only. Nova Agritech share price further surged after making a dream debut on Dalal Street and went on to touch a record high of ₹77.20 apiece on NSE, logging around 88 percent rise against the upper price band of ₹41 per equity share. However, profit booking was triggered and the stock retraced from its record peak.
