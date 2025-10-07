Indian stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for 4th straight session— 10 key highlights

Indian stock market today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended higher on Tuesday, October 7, extending their gains for the fourth consecutive session, amid mixed global cues.

The domestic market ended higher, but gains were capped due to some profit booking ahead of the start of the Q2 earnings season.

Select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Reliance, remained the top contributors to the rise in the Sensex index. However, Axis Bank, Infosys, SBI, and Tata Motors were among the top drags on the index.

The Sensex closed 137 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 81,926.75, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,108.30, up 31 points, or 0.12 per cent. The BSE Midcap index jumped 0.45 per cent, but the Smallcap index ended with a loss of 0.15 per cent.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. What moved the Indian stock market? The Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed higher for the fourth consecutive session, as investors continued to buy select heavyweights, anticipating an earnings revival in the backdrop of healthy growth-inflation dynamics and GST reforms.

However, uncertainty over an India-US trade deal remains a key concern for the market, which is prompting investors to embark on profit booking after a market rally.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today Shares of Jio Financial Services (up 1.42 per cent), Bharti Airtel (up 1.35 per cent), and HCL Technologies (up 1.26 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Tata Motors (down 2.04 per cent), Axis Bank (down 2.04 per cent), and Trent (down 1.93 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty 50 index. Out of the total 50, 27 stocks ended lower in the index, while one- Asian Paints- ended flat.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty FMCG (down 0.53 per cent), Media (down 0.46 per cent), and PSU Bank (down 0.41 per cent) ended with significant losses.

However, Nifty Realty (up 1.09 per cent), Oil & Gas (up 0.49 per cent), and Pharma (up 0.44 per cent) ended with healthy gains.

Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices both rose by 0.24 per cent each.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (145.2 crore shares), YES Bank (12 crore shares), and Tata Mutual Fund Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund (8 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 21 stocks jump over 10% on BSE Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Orbit Exports, Earthstahl & Alloys, Century Extrusions, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, and Investment & Precision Castings were among the 21 stocks that jumped by more than 10 per cent on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,322 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,843 advanced, while 2,320 declined. Some 159 stocks remained unchanged.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

