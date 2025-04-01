Trump’s Tariff Storm: Nifty 50, Sensex slide nearly 2%
Summary
- Some experts are of the view that the market might see more volatility after the tariff announcements that are due today, but it is likely to be short-term with several positives on the horizon
Mumbai: A day before the US is expected to unveil sweeping new ‘reciprocal’ tariffs, the Indian markets were left scalded by investor anxiety about a fresh wave of trade turbulence, even as other Asian markets that were bloodied on Monday over similar fears, staged a recovery.