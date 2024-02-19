Indian stock market: Why Nifty 50 index may touch record high this week — explained with 5 reasons
Indian stock market: Experts see Nifty 50 index at a new peak this week on these five factors — Lok Sabha elections 2024, strong global cues, FII DII data, ample liquidity, participatory rally in PSUs and banking shares
Indian stock market extended the bull run on Friday and ended higher for the fourth straight session. The Nifty 50 index sustained above its crucial support of 21,800 and decisively breached the hurdle placed at the 22,000 mark.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started