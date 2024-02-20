Indian stock market: Why you should have SBI, HDFC Bank shares in your stock portfolio?
SBI and HDFC Bank shares offer upside potential for investors as per experts. SBI's stable credit costs and balanced loan portfolio, along with HDFC Bank's expected margin improvement, make them favorable for long-term portfolio addition
Indian stock market: After rising for five straight sessions, Indian stock market is under pressure in the early morning session on Tuesday as Asian stocks find little cheer from China's interest rate cut. However, despite a strong rally on Dalal Street, some quality stocks remained almost non-participant and they are still available at a discounted price. Shares of HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) are one of them.
