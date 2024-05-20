Indian stock market will break records on June 4: PM Modi on Lok Sabha election results
PM Modi defends government's job creation record and discusses stock market investment trends, in an interview with NDTV Profit. He predicts market performance during election week will determine power shift. PSU bank valuations are rising, and programmers are expected to be busy on June 4.
In an exclusive conversation with Sanjay Pugalia, chief editor of NDTV, the Prime Minister (PM) of India, Narendra Modi defended his government's track record of creating jobs while brushing off criticism from the opposition on the subject. Furthermore, he noted that an increasing number of young people are considering stock market investment.
