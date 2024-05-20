In an exclusive conversation with Sanjay Pugalia, chief editor of NDTV, the Prime Minister (PM) of India, Narendra Modi defended his government's track record of creating jobs while brushing off criticism from the opposition on the subject. Furthermore, he noted that an increasing number of young people are considering stock market investment.

According to PM Modi, the markets' performance during "election week," or the week the Lok Sabha election results are made public, will reveal who is likely to retake power. The election results will be announced on June 4.

PM Modi stated in an interview with NDTV Profit that the markets were at 25,000 when their government took over and are currently at 75,000.

Take a look at the Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) banks; their stock market valuation is rising. In an interview with NDTV Profit, PM Modi stated that the programmers who operate the stock market will become weary of the action on June 4. So, wait and see.

Today, Monday, May 20, is the fifth phase (Phase 5) of the general elections for 2024. Voting is being conducted for up to 49 Lok Sabha seats, which are dispersed among six states and two Union territories (UTs).

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra are the states that are set to cast their votes in Phase 5. Voting in four of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections—on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13 are over—phase 5 voting is going on today.

During the first 125 days, the focus would be on fulfilling the hopes of young people, according to PM Modi in an interview with NDTV Profit. They are moving toward a brighter future over the coming millennia thanks to the current developments.

This is India's moment, Prime Minister Modi stated in an interview with NDTV.

"We can’t let go of the opportunity," added PM Modi in an interview to NDTV Profit.

Here are 10 key takeaways from PM Modi's conversation with NDTV are as follows:

The Indian stock markets (NSE and BSE) will set new records after June 4.

PSUs stock prices are on the rise, with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's seeing exceptional growth.

Young people invest in the stock market often, and their tolerance for risk should be reinforced.

States must practice both cooperative and competitive federalism in order to attract a greater number of foreign investors.

The present government has promoted pro-entrepreneurship policies while implementing the greatest amount of economic changes.

The four pillars of infrastructure push are skill, speed, size, and scope.

Every citizen should be more willing to take risks.

Been a strong proponent of fiscal discipline. It is important to adhere strictly to the fiscal deficit control policy.

Green technology has the potential to create a lot of jobs.

An important component of India's social infrastructure are welfare schemes.

