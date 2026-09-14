Indian stock markets are closed today: NSE, BSE trading holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi 14 Sept Monday

Indian stock markets are closed today: After ending lower for the fifth consecutive week, trading on the Indian stock market will resume on Tuesday, 15 September, as both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Monday, 14 September, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

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According to the 2026 stock market holiday calendar, both the NSE and BSE have declared 14 September a full trading holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi. Investors will not be able to buy or sell equities on either exchange during the regular trading session. Equity derivatives trading will also remain shut.

Exchange holidays are separate from holidays followed by banks and government offices, as the NSE and BSE maintain their own trading calendars.

Commodity market timings on 14 September The commodity market will follow a separate schedule on Ganesh Chaturthi. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during its morning trading session from 9 am to 5 pm and resume operations at 5 pm.

The evening session will remain open until 11:30 pm, or up to 11:55 pm during the period when US Daylight Saving Time is applicable.

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Trading holiday and settlement holiday: What’s the difference? A trading holiday means the stock exchanges are shut, so investors cannot execute regular buy or sell orders. A settlement holiday, on the other hand, does not necessarily halt trading. Instead, the clearing and settlement of eligible transactions are suspended for the day.

For Ganesh Chaturthi, 14 September 2026 has been designated as a full trading holiday for the domestic equity market.

Stock market holidays 2026: Upcoming trading holidays As per the 2026 stock market holiday calendar, the following trading holidays remain:

Date Day Holiday September 14, 2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi October 2, 2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 20, 2026 Tuesday Dussehra November 10, 2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada November 24, 2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev December 25, 2026 Friday Christmas

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 date and time Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 14 September 2026. Devotees traditionally consider the Madhyahna Kaal, or midday period, the most auspicious time to welcome Lord Ganesha and perform the ceremonial puja.

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According to Hindu traditions, Lord Ganesha is believed to have been born during the Madhyahna period. Hence, devotees consider this timeframe particularly sacred for carrying out the main rituals and offering prayers to the deity.

The Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurat in Mumbai today will be from 11:20 AM to 1:48 PM. In New Delhi, the auspicious puja period will be observed from 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM.

Stock market summary Markets ended lower for the fifth consecutive week, with elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields and concerns over US inflation weighing on investor sentiment.

The benchmark indices began the week on a weak note and remained under pressure through most of the period. The Sensex declined 2.27% to 74,781.76, while the Nifty 50 fell 2.09% to 23,398.10. Broader markets also remained weak, with the midcap index falling 1.40% and the smallcap index declining 0.88%.

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Nifty 50 outlook Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, said the Nifty 50 faced significant selling pressure during the week and extended its corrective phase for the fifth consecutive week.

“The 23,000–23,100 zone will be a crucial support area going ahead. A decisive break below this range could trigger further weakness towards 22,400. On the upside, 23,600 is likely to act as the immediate hurdle, while the 23,900–24,200 zone will remain a major resistance area,” Mishra said.

Sensex outlook Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said the Sensex remained volatile and closed at 74,781.76, down 120.83 points, or 0.16%.

“The immediate support for the index is placed at 74,000–74,160, while 75,000–75,200 remains the key resistance zone. The broader trading range is expected to remain between 74,000 and 75,200, with the index maintaining a sideways bias unless it convincingly breaks either side of this range,” Gupta said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.