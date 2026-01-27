In 2021, the index rallied 22% in the three months leading up to the Budget, only to slip 2% in the final 15 days and remain largely muted on Budget Day, with a marginal 0.25% move. In 2022, the pattern repeated: the Sensex fell about 3% in the 15 days before the Budget, while the three-month return was a modest 0.2% and the Budget-day gain stood at just 1.2%, suggesting that expectations had already been priced in.